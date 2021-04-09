GLAAD Media Awards presenters support transgender athletes

“Star Trek: Discovery,” “I May Destroy You” and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” were among the other projects honored in the pre-taped ceremony hosted by Niecy Nash. It's available on Hulu through June.

The GLAAD awards, in their 32nd year, recognize what the media advocacy organization calls “fair, accurate, and inclusive” depictions of LGBTQ people and issues. Presenters and winners in this year's event highlighted priorities including the importance of solidarity and self-respect.

"Friends, I'm so proud to stand with the LGBTQ community tonight, just as the LGBTQ community stands with Black and diverse communities," said Sterling K. Brown, who presented the outstanding documentary award to "Disclosure."

The “This Is Us” star, citing the Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Lives Matter movements, said that “we’re going to keep spreading that message of unity and justice until every one of us is safe to live the lives we love.”

JoJo Siwa, the teenage YouTube personality and performer, presented the award for outstanding children's programming to "The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo." She said in January that she's part of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s kinda major that people my age can look at me and say, ‘Hey, I know someone who is LGBTQ and she’s really, really happy,’” Siwa said. “Especially LGBTQ kids who don’t live in safe or accepting environments.”

She's honored to have a platform to share the message to “be who you are, love who you love, and do it with pride," Siwa said.

Other awards went to Sam Smith, who was honored as outstanding music artist for the album “Love Goes”; Chika, named breakthrough music artist for “Industry Games,” and “We’re Here" won outstanding reality program.

Cast members from “Glee,” including Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Jane Lynch, paid tribute to Naya Rivera and her character in the series, gay cheerleader Santana Lopez. Rivera, 33, died in an accidental drowning in July 2020.

FILE - Sam Smith arrives at Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2019. Smith received the GLAAD award for Outstanding Music Artist. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

This image released by Netflix shows Laverne Cox in a scene from "Disclosure," Sam Feder's documentary that surveys trans representation in film and TV. The film took home the GLAAD award for Outstanding Documentary. (Ava Benjamin Shorr/Netflix via AP) Credit: Ava Benjamin Shorr Credit: Ava Benjamin Shorr

This image released by Hulu shows Kristen Stewart, left, and Mackenzie Davis in a scene from "Happiest Season." The film took home the GLAAD award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release. (Jojo Whilden/Hulu via AP) Credit: Jojo Whilden Credit: Jojo Whilden

This image released by Paramount Plus shows, from left, Ian Alexander, Blu del Barrio and Wilson Cruz in a scene from the series "Star Trek: Discovery." The program won the GLAAD award for Outstanding Drama Series. (Michael Gibson/CBS via AP) Credit: Michael Gibson Credit: Michael Gibson

This image released by NBC shows Lilly Singh, host of "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." The segment “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality,” from Singh’s late-night talk show won the GLAAD award for for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode. (Scott Angelheart/NBC via AP) Credit: Scott Angelheart Credit: Scott Angelheart