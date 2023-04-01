GLAAD Media Awards honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera

On Thursday, Anderson quoted Aguilera’s lyrics once again during his introduction of the pop star.

The show also paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan with a performance from country music star Orville Peck. Peck's performance was introduced by actor Cheyenne Jackson, who reminisced about Jordan's time on the set of "American Horror Story."

Cheers erupted when Ricky Martin took the stage to present Bad Bunny with the Vanguard Award for his LGBTQ+ allyship. The reggaeton artist asked the crowd in English if he could give his acceptance speech in Spanish, which was met with an enthusiastic "yes" from the crowd.

Bad Bunny thanked the LGBTQ+ community for embracing and inspiring him.

“I believe that following my heart is what has led me to where I am, and following my heart is what has led me to be here receiving this award, being surrounded by so many beautiful people,” he said in Spanish.

Gabrielle Union presented her "The Inspection" co-star Jeremy Pope with the Stephen F. Kolzak award for promoting LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance.

“I played Jeremy’s mom in the movie, and we developed an incredibly close bond,” Union said. “And, you know, I know a little something about raising a Black queer child in this world and all I wanted to do was advocate for Jeremy in every way that I could. I mean, his undeniable talents, his innocence, his peace, his peace and his very soul. I wanted to protect it."