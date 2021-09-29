GLAAD leader and rock star wife co-author 'All Moms'

“All Moms,” co-written by GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis and Kristen Ellis-Henderson of the band Antigone Rising, will be published by Little Bee Books on March 1.

“This book celebrates what it really means to be a mom, which is to provide your child with unconditional love," the two authors said in a statement Wednesday. "We hope this book helps children understand the many different ways a family can look, while teaching them the important values of compassion, empathy, and acceptance.”