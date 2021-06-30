Giuliani backs Republican challenger to Georgia governor

An state appeals court suspended Giuliani from practicing law in New York last week because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump’s loss in the presidential race. Elected mayor on the strength of his record as a federal prosecutor, Giuliani said Wednesday that the judges who suspended his license ruled out of fear of political retribution from Democrats.

Kemp is Georgia's former secretary of state, but had little role in 2020's election administration besides certifying results showing that Biden had won. Kemp this year signed and has championed an election law that Democrats have attacked as discriminatory, but Jones contends Kemp should have done more, including calling a special session to try to block Georgia's electoral votes from going to Biden.

Jones has also been supported by former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik. Trump pardoned Kerik after Kerik pleaded guilty to tax fraud and false statement charges years earlier and served prison time. Jones said Wednesday that Kerik, who attended the news conference, is serving as a law enforcement adviser to Jones' campaign.

Jones, 60, served multiple terms in the Georgia House, sandwiching a troubled turn as elected leader of Atlanta’s suburban DeKalb County.

