'Girl from the North Country' sets Broadway return dates

“We are so thrilled to bring this incredible production back to Broadway and to return to our home at the Belasco Theatre,” producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons said in a statement.

The show originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020, but closed just a week later due to New York’s COVID-19 restrictions. The production reopened on Broadway on Oct. 13, 2021, and closed on Jan. 23, 2022 as the omicron variant reached New York City and sent COVID-19 cases climbing.