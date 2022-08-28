springfield-news-sun logo
X

Girl from Italy dies after statue falls on her in Germany

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
German police say a girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 200-kilogram (440-pound) statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn't clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

In Other News
1
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm
2
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
3
F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP
4
Scheffler pulls away for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship
5
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top