Giorgio Armani shines at Milan Fashion Week with shimmering menswear collection

Fans gathered behind barricades to snap photos of VIPs including Adrien Brodie, Joe Alwyn, Rocco Ritchie and Darren Star, arriving for the show under a light drizzle.

The Silhouette

Armani set the runway show deep inside the headquarters to a rhythmic almost club beat. Brimmed hats gave structure to the soft silhouette of wintery velvet and corduroy complemented by shimmering textiles that grabbed the light.

Trousers were pleated, gathering slightly at the ankle, creating movement and allowing an easy tuck into laced boots. Jackets layered over zipped vests. Scarfs substituted for ties, sometimes big knits that converted to hoods. Faux fur collars, a trend in Milan this season, were used sparingly on outerwear.

Light and color

Jewel tones of ruby, emerald and sapphire brightened a neutral palette. Delicate crystal pins decorated evening wear lapels.

A handful of women’s looks emphasized the versatility of the menswear silhouette. The show closed with couples dressed for a festive evening, glistening with sequins and crystals for him and for her.

Armani took a final bow wearing a blue velvet jacket, underlining his hallmark of comfort and elegance.

Trend watch

Brimmed hats. Textiles that shimmer. Unstructured bags. Sporty zip vests for suits. Scarves with built in turtlenecks.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP