Gimme shelter: fewer homes being built as builders pull back

“We expect 2023 to be a challenging year for U.S. homebuilders as persistent affordability issues will lead to housing demand continuing to weaken," Robert Rulla, senior director at Fitch Ratings wrote in the report.

Single-family home construction had risen steadily since 2012, before surging during the first two years of the pandemic as ultra-low mortgage rates fueled demand.

“Now we’re getting a correction,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

He predicts homebuilding will start to recover in 2024, and that mortgage rates will ease back from current levels to a range between 4.5% and 6% by 2025.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell for the fourth week in a row this week to 6.33%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago it was 3.1%.

Reichardt at BTIG cautions against drawing parallels between the last housing slump and this one, noting that in October the inventory of both previously occupied homes and new-construction properties is about half of what it was in October 2005, just after the historical peak in housing starts overall.

As such, Reichardt expects the housing market will avoid a “negative feedback loop” where lower prices cause more forced home sales and increase inventory -- as long as there’s isn’t a significant increase in job losses.

Still, he's expecting a 40% drop in homebuilders' earnings per share next year due to the housing slowdown.

Homebuilder stocks are already down sharply this year as the housing slump deepened. But Reichardt recently raised his stock price targets and has “Buy” ratings on D.R. Horton, Lennar and PulteGroup.