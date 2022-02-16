Gillespie nets 33, No. 10 Villanova beats No. 8 Friars 89-84

Nate Watson led Providence with 20 points. Jared Bynum added 18 points and A.J. Reeves finished with 16 after being saddled with foul trouble in the first half.

The Wildcats will host the final regular-season meeting between the teams on March 1.

Villanova took a 46-39 lead into the half as Moore and Gillespie — the Wildcats’ two scorers — continued to be productive despite playing in just their fourth and third games, respectively, since suffering ankle sprains.

The Wildcats hit three of their first four 3-point attempts and jumped out to a 13-6 lead. Moore had four 3s and 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, taking advantage of poor transition defense by the Friars to find open spots on the court.

Gillespie started slow, but had a pair of 3s and 10 points in the half.

Providence stayed in it despite going just 3 for 12 from beyond the arc and playing most of the half without Reeves after he was whistled for his second foul less than two minutes into the game. He returned at the 10:54 mark, but played only in short bursts the rest of the period.

Fellow starter Justin Minaya joined him with two fouls with just over five minutes to play in the half.

But the Friars got a lift from their bench, which outscored their Wildcats counterparts 16-2.

BIG PICTURE

This was a big game for the Wildcats, who entered the game just 5-4 against ranked opponents. It also keeps them in the hunt to win the regular-season conference title.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Look for the Wildcats to leapfrog the Friars in the polls, but Providence won’t fall too far having played some of the best basketball in the Big East to this point.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Gets a three-day break before hosting Georgetown on Saturday.

Providence: Has four days to recharge before visiting Butler on Sunday.

