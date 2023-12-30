Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies at 56

When de Ferran won the 2003 Indy 500 for Roger Penske, it was the third-consecutive win in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for Penske, who has now amassed a record 19 victories in the iconic Memorial Day weekend race.

“We are terribly saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire de Ferran family," Penske said in a statement. "Gil defined class as a driver and a gentleman. As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career.

"He was beloved by so many and he was a great friend to the Team Penske family and to the entire international motorsports community. It’s a tragic loss and he will be deeply missed.”

Kanaan said he was "devastated” at the loss of the Brazilian icon.

“He was one of my best friends and we grew up together and lately and we worked together at McLaren,” Kanaan told The Associated Press. “In the beginning of this year he was a mentor, helping me out. I lost a dear friend. I am devastated. I have to say, he went in Gil style, driving a racecar. If I could choose a way to go, that's what I could do.”

Marco Andretti posted on social media a photo of de Ferran that said "My friend. One of the real ones. One of the reasons for my F1 tests. Loved your passion and love for our sport, Thank you for what you contributed to my life."

The French-born Brazilian was rehired at McLaren as a consultant in May. He had been sporting director of McLaren's failed effort to qualify Fernando Alonso for the 2019 Indy 500.

De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well. He was runner-up in LMP1 class of the American Le Mans Series in 2009 driving for his self-owned de Ferran Motorsports.

In 2000 at California Speedway, de Ferran set the closed-course land speed record during CART qualifying with a lap of 241.428 mph — a mark that stands today.

De Ferran was inspired to race by fellow Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi and started his career in karting before embarking on a career in the European ladder system. He lost the British Formula Three title to countryman Rubens Barrichello and David Coulthard in 1991, but won the title the next season.

He won seven CART races and five IndyCar races, finishing second in the 2003 standings. He joined Team Penske with its iconic Marlboro sponsorship in 2000.

De Ferran is survived by his wife, Angela, daughter Ana, and son, Luke. Ana has become a DJ at Formula One races around the world and the entire family had been posting festive Christmas photos over the last week.

