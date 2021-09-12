Gibbs stable asserting itself 2 races into Cup playoffs

Like Hamlin the week before, Truex seemed to feel like a return to victory lane was all but inevitable based on his overall performance, despite the drought.

“In general, I think we felt good coming into the playoffs. We got a lot of questions about how we felt about our team, and I was straight up saying that I felt good about it. We had speed, and our guys are doing a great job,” he said.

Larson, like Truex, needed to rally from the back. The Hendrick Motorsports star was sent to the back of the field before the race started for twice failing prerace inspection. Truex got sent to the back, too, on the opening lap when NASCAR determined that he took off before the pole sitter, Hamlin.

But Larson said expecting to win even before the penalty would have been unreasonable, especially because the 0.75-mile oval has vexed him a bit. He finished 18th in Virginia's capital in the series' first stop in the spring.

“As bad as we were the last time we were here, I think to have a win in your expectations would be difficult to do,” Larson said after finishing sixth. “I think we exceeded what I thought we would do here.”

Hamlin, meanwhile, did not. He had the most dominant car for much of the race, just like he did in the spring, and failed to cash in with a victory in either. He led 197 laps on Saturday and won both stages, just as he had in April when he led 207 laps.

Momentum, though, for him and his teammates is a positive.

“It’s go time now. Ultimately it’s the time where you’ve got to bring your best. JGR had fast cars for all of us today, and we just — I really wish we would have got two in a row, but regardless, still a great day for our team,” he said.

Christopher Bell finished third, and all three could have been witnesses to a victory by teammate Kyle Busch if Busch hadn't made a bad mistake.

With about 50 laps to go, during green flag pit stops, he got caught speeding while entering pit road and was given a pass-through penalty. That dropped him back to 10th, still with plenty of time to make up the ground, but he didn't.

His teammates were just that good.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports