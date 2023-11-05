Giants QB Daniels Jones leaves game vs Raiders with knee injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury.

Jones went down awkwardly and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He may have injured it on the final play of the first quarter, going down untouched before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down.

According to the Fox broadcast, Jones told running back Saquon Barkley that his knee went out on him. Jones was taken to the blue injury tent and replaced by Tommy DeVito. He later walked to the locker room with head trainer Ronnie Barnes.

Jones signed a $160 million, four-year extension with New York in the offseason. This is the second time he has been injured this season. He missed the previous three games because of a neck injury.

