Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

New York Giants president John Mara introduces new team general manager Joe Schoen during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Nation & World
By TOM CANAVAN, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday.

Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season.

Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview.

Schoen was Buffalo’s assistant general manager during Daboll’s tenure.

The Giants interviewed six candidates for the vacant position, giving a second interview to Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier earlier Friday. They also spoke to former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores; defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier of Buffalo, Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, Dan Quinn of Dallas and the Giants’ Patrick Graham.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

