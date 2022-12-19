Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless skid

The Giants strengthened their hold on the second of three NFC wild-card spots behind the division rival Dallas Cowboys and now have the tiebreaker over Washington. That's especially important because these teams played to a 20-all tie two weeks ago.

The loss, just the Commanders' second in nine games, puts them in a tougher spot but keeps them in a playoff position, half a game up on Seattle and Detroit.

Heinicke fumbled again at the New York 9-yard line with six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a play correctly challenged by Giants coach Brian Daboll. He was 17 of 29 for 249 yards passing with a touchdown throw to Jahan Dotson.

Terry McLaurin made six catches for 70 yards, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for a third consecutive season and becoming Washington's first player to do that since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. McLaurin took a costly illegal formation penalty on Washington's final drive that pushed the ball back from the 1 to the 6-yard line.

LUCRATIVE CATCH

One of Jones' best throws was also a very valuable catch for receiver Richie James. Their 10-yard completion on third down during the 18-play drive was James' 40th catch of the season and cashed the $100,000 incentive in his contract for reaching that mark.

INJURIES

Giants: RT Evan Neal remained in the game after having his left foot/ankle looked at on the bench early. ... DT Leonard Williams returned after missing last week's game with a neck injury.

Commanders: CB Benjamin St-Juste missed a third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Giants: Visit the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Commanders: Visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

