'Ghost runner' in extra innings made permanent by MLB

Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games last year and are 262-263 in extra innings since the runner on second rule started in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Home teams were 312-294 in extra-inning games from 2017-19, Elias said.

The rule was adopted as a pandemic measure for the 2020 season and appears likely to stay.

“Clubs have gotten used to the extra-innings rule," Manfred said Thursday after an owners' meeting. “I think it’s generally well-liked by players.”

Use of position players as pitchers rose from 90 on 2019 to 89 in 2021 and 132 last year, according to the commissioner’s office. Use when trailing by six or seven runs increased from eight in 2019 to 16 in 2021 to 28 last year.

Use when leading by six or more runs rose from 1 in 2019 and none in 2021 to 18 last season.

