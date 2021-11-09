Get ready for more games: 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon is used to traveling for the fashion world. But this time when she flew from Korea to Los Angeles, she met her first fan at the airport, an immigration officer who asked her for her autograph.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays Jo Sang-woo in the series, said he “made the big decision” to start an Instagram account.

“Now I really wanted to communicate with the world and everybody, so I started my Instagram account,” said Park.

The lead actor, Lee Jung-jae has been working in Korea for over 25 years. Now his life has changed because he’s also recognized on the streets of America.

“That’s amazing, right? People just go around and say hello,” said Lee. “So I really don’t know how to respond to all the love. It’s so great to be able to meet the fans who have loved and watched the show so much."

The cast and creator all have dreams of working in a Hollywood production someday with Jung jokingly calling out, “Hey guys, call our agent!”

Cast members Lee Jung-jae, left, and Park Hae Soo arrive at a red carpet event for "Squid Game" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, 2021, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

From left, cast members Lee Jung-jae, Jung Hoyeon and Park Hae Soo arrive at a red carpet event for "Squid Game" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk arrives at a red carpet event for "Squid Game" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Cast member Park Hae Soo arrives at a red carpet event for "Squid Game" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.