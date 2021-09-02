Gerrit Cole fans 15, Yankees beat Angels 4-1 to end skid

Cole extended his career-best scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings before David Fletcher delivered an RBI double in the sixth for the Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended as New York avoided being swept in the three-game series.

Shohei Ohtani struck out three times against Cole, who has fanned the major league homers leader seven times in 17 career at-bats.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Packy Naughton (0-1) yielded six hits and three runs while pitching into the fourth inning of his first major league start and third appearance for the Angels, who acquired him from Cincinnati last year in a trade for Brian Goodwin.

New York mounted a two-out rally in the third with two walks and Anthony Rizzo's catchable line drive off Jared Walsh's glove at first. Voit drove in two runs with a grounder against the shift that rolled right through where a second baseman would normally stand.

Brett Gardner chased Naughton in the fourth with an RBI single.

Walsh's double was the only hard-hit ball in the first five innings by the Angels. Jack Mayfield singled leading off the sixth and scored on a double off the wall by Fletcher, but Cole struck out the next three Angels.

Judge connected off Steve Cishek in the eighth for his 30th homer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: INF Gio Urshela was out of the starting lineup with soreness in his left wrist. He fell on his hand after throwing home Tuesday in a failed attempt to stop Ohtani from stealing home.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval says he expects to be ready for spring training after being shut down for this season with a stress fracture in his lower back. Sandoval pitched his way into the Halos' rotation with a 3.39 ERA in 14 starts.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.77 ERA) takes the mound at Yankee Stadium on Friday against lowly Baltimore.

Angels: Ohtani (8-1, 3.00 ERA) will return to the mound Friday for the opener of a four-game home series against Texas. The two-way superstar was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Yankees, but it was pushed back when he got hit on the hand with a pitch last weekend.

Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Packy Naughton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Fans cheer after New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole strikes out Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis