Germany's top court OKs vaccine mandate for health workers

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
Germany’s top court has approved rules requiring that health workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top court has approved rules requiring that health workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Constitutional Court announced Thursday that it has rejected a complaint against the measure, arguing that protecting vulnerable people in hospitals and care homes is more important than the infringement of health workers' rights.

The German government had initially planned to extend the vaccine mandate to all adults, but even a proposal to impose one on the over-60s was rejected by lawmakers.

Almost 76% of the population in Germany has received two shots against the coronavirus so far.

