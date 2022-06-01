Germany's Scholz seeks broad alliance to curb inflation

Germany, like other countries in Europe and beyond, already has seen inflation accelerate sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up fuel and food prices. An official estimate this week showed the country's annual inflation rate jumping to 7.9% in May, the highest rate since the winter of 1973-1974.

“These price increases are probably still down to one-time shocks, but we must take care that this doesn't turn into a long-term development with excessive inflation rates,” Scholz told the German parliament.