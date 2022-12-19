Germany's Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner's Ring cycle

Merkel has kept a relatively low profile since handing over to successor Olaf Scholz in December 2021. She has stayed out of the current political fray, but has defended her attempts as chancellor to bring about a diplomatic solution to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and her government's decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia.

Among a few other appearances, the one-time physicist accepted an award from the U.N. refugee agency and gave a speech honoring the former head of a national scientific academy in which she touched on gut flora and antibiotic resistance. Her political memoirs are due to be published in 2024.

“I can do formats now that in the past I could do only very, very seldom, and that's part of my new-won freedom,” Merkel said of the new podcast. “So I wanted to try out going in a completely different direction."