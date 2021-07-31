Germany's Laschet attends WWII revolt observances in Poland

“Germany must always be aware of its historical responsibility for Poland's freedom and independence,” Laschet said.

Germany was a great advocate of Poland's joining the European Union in 2004 and is attentive to the current rule-of-law conflicts between the right-wing Polish government in Warsaw and the EU's leading bodies.

Laschet visited a monument to the children who fought in the Warsaw Rising and later Saturday was to attend a Mass and a roll-call ceremony where Poland’s President Andrzej Duda was to speak.

On Sunday, exactly 77 years since the start of Warsaw's two-month devastating struggle against the occupying Nazi German forces, Laschet was to visit the Warsaw Rising Museum. Poland is marking the anniversary with wreath-laying ceremonies, prayers and concerts.

The revolt ended in the surrender of the Polish Home Army resistance fighters. The Germans destroyed the city, believing it would never rise from the rubble or be Poland’s capital again.