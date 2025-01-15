Germany's economy shrank for the 2nd consecutive year in 2024

The German economy has been battered by external shocks and homegrown problems, including red tape and a shortage of skilled labor, and politicians have been at odds over how to fix it.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition government collapsed in November when Scholz fired his finance minister in a dispute over how to revitalize the economy. That paved the way for an early election on Feb. 23.

Contenders to lead the next government have made contrasting proposals on how to inject new vigor into the economy.