Germany's climate-focused Greens elect new leadership duo

Lang, at 28, is the youngest-ever Greens leader. Elected to the Bundestag in September, Lang got her start in the party’s youth wing and served as its spokeswoman on women’s issues. She is seen as a representative of the left wing of the party.

The two politicians face the challenge of following in the footsteps of Baerbock and Habeck, who are popular in the party and widely credited with broadening the Greens’ voter base in recent years. They also need to shape the Greens to operate as part of the ruling coalition, instead of in opposition.

Both nodded to those challenges in their speeches.

Baerbock, Habeck and other Greens leaders “need our solidarity,” Nouripour said, “but they also need a smart and self-confident party” to help them develop their plans even further.

Lang encouraged party members to see the compromises of governing as an opportunity: “Governing isn’t a punishment, it’s a huge chance,” she said.

