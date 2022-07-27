Germany to reduce financial incentives to buy electric cars

From September next year, incentives will be limited to private individuals, though the government is considering allowing small businesses and charitable organizations to remain eligible.

From January 2024, incentives will be cut to 3,000 euros for vehicles priced at up to 45,000 euros and scrapped for more expensive cars.

The funding will also be capped, and incentives will end once it is exhausted. German news agency dpa, citing unidentified government officials, reported that the total available for 2023 and 2024 will be 3.4 billion euros.

The government wants to have at least 15 million fully electric cars on the road by 2030. It also aims to step up efforts against climate change by expanding the use of renewable energy and bringing Germany’s exit from coal-fired power forward from 2038, “ideally” to 2030.

