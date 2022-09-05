Germany sticks to nuclear phaseout plan but leaves loophole

Germany's opposition parties have called for the country's nuclear plants to be kept online, with some lawmakers even suggesting shuttered ones be reopened and new reactors built.

Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens party that has long been opposed to nuclear power, said the combination of several factors — problems with France's nuclear power plants, drought hampering hydropower generation in the Alps and Norway, and problems shipping coal across Europe due to low water levels — could strain the grid this winter.

“Because of all these risks, we can't rely securely there being enough power plants available to stabilize the electricity network in the short term if there are grid shortages in our neighboring countries,” he said.

Habeck said that two reactors — Isar 2 in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim north of Stuttgart — will be kept on standby until mid-April next year. A third plant, Emsland near the Dutch border, will be powered down as planned in December.

No new fuel rods will be purchased for the two plants, he said.

“One shouldn't play with nuclear power,” Habeck said. “A blanket extension of the operating life can't be justified in view of the safety conditions t the nuclear plants.”