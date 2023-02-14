Germany to produce ammo for air defense guns sent to Ukraine

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said as he arrived at a meeting with counterparts from other allies of Ukraine in Brussels on Tuesday that contracts have now been signed to produce new ammunition in Germany.

“That means we will now start our own production of Gepard ammunition at Rheinmetall without delay," Pistorius told reporters. “I am very happy that this succeeded because it better secures our independence and faster delivery.”

The minister said that “the negotiations with Switzerland took time, and in the end we were of the opinion that it is better to go our own way faster so as not to be dependent on them.”

