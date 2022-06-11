Germany to introduce some border checks during G7 summit

The summit of wealthy nations with the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Japan and other top industrial countries will take place from June 26-28 in Elmau, and Germany has ordered increased security on its border from June 13-July 3, the country's interior ministry said in a statement Saturday.

“The controls are intended to prevent potential perpetrators of violence from entering German territory, the statement said, adding that ”travelers must therefore expect to be subject to checks during this period."