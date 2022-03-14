Germany to buy US-made F-35s to replace aging bombers

The opposition Left Party criticized the decision to purchase almost three dozen F-35s for Germany's military.

“We reject arming the Bundeswehr with new, nuclear-capable combat jets,” said Ali Al-Dailami, the party's deputy defense spokesman. He warned that equipping German pilots to drop U.S. atomic bombs could “fuel the risk of nuclear war in Europe.”

U.S. Ambassador Amy Gutmann welcomed the announcement, however, saying that by acquiring new nuclear-capable aircraft Germany was “cementing its continued participation in NATO’s nuclear-sharing mission.”

“Such a strong sign of Germany’s commitment to NATO’s deterrence could not come at a better time,” she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last month that the country would create a special fund of 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to bolster its armed forces and raise defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product, a measure on which it had long lagged behind other NATO countries on.

___

