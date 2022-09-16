Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

The Economy Ministry said in a statement that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of the country.

Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing several hundred million euros' (dollars') worth of oil from Russia every month, the ministry said.