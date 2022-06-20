Germany sticks to 2030 coal exit target amid energy worries

“The risk of doing nothing is too great,” Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten said as he also appealed to businesses and homeowners to do all they can now to rein in their use of gas to prevent shortages in the winter.

The Netherlands has in recent years been sharply reducing the amount of gas it pumps from the gas field in the northern province of Groningen because thousands of homes there have been damaged by earthquakes caused by the extraction.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party government committed itself to completing the phaseout of coal “ideally” by 2030 in its coalition agreement late last year.

Asked Monday to what extent that is now in doubt, a spokesman for Habeck's ministry said that “the coal exit in 2030 isn't wobbling at all.”

“It is more important than ever that it happens in 2030 — that is our view,” spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe told reporters in Berlin.