Germany, Slovakia arrest 2 in raids on trafficking ring

Police in Berlin arrested a Vietnamese woman who lives in the German capital, while a Slovak woman was detained in Bratislava. They were alleged to be part of a larger group of suspects — several Vietnamese, one German and two Slovaks —that brought Vietnamese people to Europe on fraudulently obtained visas.

They are accused of demanding payments of between 13,000 and 21,000 euros ($15,800 to $25,600), which investigators suspect had to be worked off in nail studios, massage parlors and apartments used as brothels.