Germany: Several people injured in explosion at residential building

BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured in an explosion Thursday at a residential building in the western town of Ratingen, German police said.
A spokesperson for police in nearby Mettmann said that officers are among those injured, but was unable to immediately provide further details.
The spokesperson, Julia Lappert, told The Associated Press that a large police presence was at the scene of the incident, in a multi-occupancy residential building, she said.
Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf.
In Other News
1
‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration
2
With ex-PM Imran Khan in custody, Pakistan cracks down on his...
3
Real-life 'The Queen's Gambit': Custodian leads school chess teams in...
4
Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008
5
How Europe is leading the world in building guardrails around AI