Germany set to plan new virus measures as numbers spike

“In Germany, I must say, unfortunately, that our vaccination rate isn’t high enough to prevent the fast spread of the virus,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday night.

Germany has a caretaker national government following a September parliamentary election. The parties that are expected to form the next government plan to introduce legislation that would allow an "epidemic situation of national scope" declaration, in place since March 2020, to expire at the end of the month. They want to replace it with a new legal framework for instituting coronavirus measures.

As during other periods of the pandemic, Germany has a patchwork of regional rules. Most places restrict access to many indoor facilities and events to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus, although the latter option is being excluded in some areas.

Caption In front of the weekly market, a sign points out the Corona measures in Biberach, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The district of Biberach has the highest seven-day incidence in the country, with more than 500. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP) Credit: Stefan Puchner Credit: Stefan Puchner