Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said that apart from providing more language training abroad, Germany would also have to do more to highlight what it has to offer if it wants to compete with other countries for skilled workers.

“We've got a lot to offer, we've got great jobs and we need to strengthen that (image) abroad,” he said, adding that it is in Germany's interest to present itself as a cosmopolitan society that's welcoming to immigrants.

The proposal needs to be debated in parliament before lawmakers pass a bill reforming immigration law.