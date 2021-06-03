Germany says economy may grow 4% this year as pandemic eases

“We believe that the economy will grow by at least 3.5% this year, and I think it is even possible that we will achieve growth of somewhere between 3.5% and 4%," he added.

Altmaier said data has improved since the government raised its official 2021 forecast from 3% to 3.5% a month ago.

Coronavirus restrictions are being eased across Germany as infection figures have fallen sharply and the vaccination campaign has accelerated. Germany administered over 1.19 million vaccine doses on Wednesday alone. It has now given at least one dose to 44.6% of its population and fully vaccinated 19.6%.

