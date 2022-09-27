Germany: Pressure drops in 2nd Russian gas pipeline

Gazprom's explanation of technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 have been rejected by German officials as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was already complete when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended its certification on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, after Russia formally recognized two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Germany has been heavily reliant on natural gas supplies from Russia, but since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, Berlin has been trying to look for other sources of energy.

Fears of a winter shortage have eased somewhat in the country as gas storage has progressed in recent weeks.

“We do not see any impact on the security of supply,” the economy ministry said, referring to the pressure drop in Nord Stream 1. “Since the Russian supply stopped at the beginning of September no gas has flowed through Nord Stream 1 anymore. Storage levels continue to rise steadily. They are currently at about 91%.”

Later Tuesday, officials from Poland, Norway and Denmark will inaugurate a new gas pipeline that is the culmination of years of efforts to end decades of dependence by Poland and other countries on Russia gas.

Baltic Pipe will bring gas from Norwegian deposits, via Denmark and on the Baltic Sea bed, to a compressor station near Goleniow, in northwestern Poland.