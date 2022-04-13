Germany OKs raising rainbow flag at government buildings

The ministry said that flying the rainbow flag “must be related to a concrete date,” such as Pride marches or the June 28 anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprisings in New York that helped propel a global LGBTQ movement. There are some national holidays and other days when it won't be allowed.

The ministry said that, until now, there had been no rule formally allowing the flag, “which in the past has frequently led to discussions.”