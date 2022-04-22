Germany: No charges for Czech tycoon's 257 mph stunt

Germany's dpa news agency reported Friday that prosecutors in the town of Stendal reviewed footage of the stunt and concluded that Radim Passer had not broken the law when he pushed his Bugatti Chiron to extreme speeds on a stretch of autobahn between Berlin and Hannover.

In a post below the video, which was uploaded to social media, Passer wrote that the video was recorded last year on a 10-kilometer (6-mile) straight section with three lanes and “visibility along the whole stretch.”