Germany: man charged over attempts to hire contract killer

Two weeks after his first payment, according to prosecutors, the suspect was told online that the intended killer had been arrested but a replacement would jump in if he paid more. He agreed, bringing his payments to a total of $24,000 in bitcoin. He then complained when nothing happened.

In early April, the suspect demanded that a third contract killer be put on the case, according to prosecutors.

The following day, the website's administrator told him that he had been dealing with a fraudulent site and that he couldn't get his money back. However, he could, if he wanted, offer his own services as a contract killer and defraud prospective customers, the website administrator said, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly took up the suggestion, while still looking for other ways to hire a killer.

The suspect was identified and arrested thanks to a journalist's research, prosecutors said.