Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft

Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified Grisebach auctioneers in Berlin that the artwork was stolen from an exhibition at the National Museum in Warsaw in 1984.

Grisebach, which sold the 1928 painting “Ohne Titel,” (“Untitled”) for almost 390,000 euros ($404,000) this week, said its experts determined that the picture had been in the possession of the seller for decades and was previously sold at a public auction by Sotheby's in London in the early 1980s.