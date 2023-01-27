X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germany hopes to get 'green hydrogen' from Australia by 2030

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
A senior German official says she hopes her country will receive hydrogen made with renewable energy from Australia by 2030

BERLIN (AP) — A senior German official said Friday that she hopes her country will receive hydrogen made with renewable energy from Australia by 2030.

The two countries have stepped up plans for cooperation on clean energy as Germany tries to find replacements for Russian gas supplies while pursuing an ambitious policy of reducing its emissions to "net zero" by 2045.

So-called green hydrogen is seen as a key fuel to power industrial processes that require high temperatures, such as steel-making.

Germany’s science minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, said Australia has strong potential to produce hydrogen with the help of abundant solar and wind power.

“My goal is for the first delivery to really reach Germany by 2030 at the latest,” she said after a meeting in Berlin with Australian Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

In Other News
1
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran
2
French, Dutch ministers visit NATO battlegroup in Romania
3
SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Warren is 5th justice with Navy ship
4
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence
5
Global shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street rally
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top