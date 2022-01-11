Germany faces 'gigantic' task meeting energy, climate goals

Renewable sources such as solar and wind power currently provide about 43% of Germany's electricity, but that share needs to almost double to 80% by 2030, Habeck said. He noted that electricity consumption over that period is projected to increase significantly as people switch from combustion engine vehicles to electric cars, and heating homes with oil to electricity-powered heat pumps.
“You can see the task is big, gigantic,” Habeck said, adding that the country would face a "huge political debate” over the measures needed to achieve the goals.
___
Follow AP's coverage of climate news at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
An activist helps another activist to put on a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to a protest against the climate policy near the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. An alliance of environmental organizations is protesting against the EU Commission's plans to label gas and nuclear energy as environmentally friendly. In the background the German parliament building, the Reichstag Building. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
An another with a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a banner reading: 'Sustainable' during a protest against the climate policy in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. An alliance of environmental organizations is protesting against the EU Commission's plans to label gas and nuclear energy as environmentally friendly. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a cardboard with a graphic to expand wind energy and photovoltaic during a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck talks to the host Tim Szent-Ivanyi after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a cardboard with a graphic about the development of greenhouse gas emissions in Germany during a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck poses for media as he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, right, sits next to host Tim Szent-Ivanyi, as he attends a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
