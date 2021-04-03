Germany faces 'crisis of trust' in pandemic, president says

He urged Germans to “pull together” and put aside “constant indignation over others or over people in high places.” He said that vaccine deliveries would increase sharply in the coming weeks, Europe was building up its production capacities, and general practitioners would join the vaccination effort in addition to large vaccine centers.

“The truth is, we're not world champion, but we're not a failure either,” he said.

Germany, along with the European Union as a whole, has lagged behind the U.S. and the U.K. in the speed of its vaccination effort amid slower procurement of vaccines and complaints about excessive bureaucracy and paperwork. Poll numbers for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party have slipped as the country faces a national election on Sept. 26. Merkel isn't running again.