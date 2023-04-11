Germany expels Chad's ambassador after own envoy kicked out

It said that Germany's embassy in Chad would continue this work “together with our partners on the ground.” Germany still has lower-ranking diplomats in N'Djamena.

Media reports have pointed to criticism of Chad's transitional government as a likely motivation for the German ambassador's expulsion.

Hours after the death of Chad's longtime President Idriss Deby Itno in 2021, the military named his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, as the country's interim leader for what was intended to be an 18-month period.

However, last year the government announced it was extending the transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.