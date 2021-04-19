Germany expects vaccine deliveries to ramp up in 2nd quarter

Like most European Union countries, Germany has so far given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to about a fifth of its population. Other countries in the 27-nation bloc can expect to also receive more doses in the coming months, as Pfizer announced it would provide an additional 100 million shots to the EU this year, taking the total to 600 million.

The increase in deliveries is welcome news for countries like Germany, which have been seeing a steady rise in new cases lately.

In an effort to cut the infection rate, the German government has asked parliament to approve a bill that would give federal authorities greater powers to set pandemic restrictions.

The latest draft of the bill envisages a night-time curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. with limited exceptions in regions where the number of new weekly infections tops 100 per 100,000 inhabitants. This would currently apply to almost all regions in Germany. Schools would be shut when the rate is above 165 newly confirmed cases a week per 100,000 inhabitants, the German news agency dpa reported.

Germany has sought to keep more areas of life — from schools to stores to zoos — open by requiring that people take a rapid coronavirus test before being allowed inside.

___

Antje, employee at Café Rauschenbach, prepares a Corona quick test at Cafe Rauschenbach in Dresden, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. The restaurant offers a rapid antigen test on its premises. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Students Zeynep, left, and Neele from the Fritz Karsen Community School take a Corona self-test before classes begin in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. Berlin children must be tested for the Corona virus in schools starting today. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen