Germany debates privileges for those who've been vaccinated

“This needs to be settled today in a binding way,” Armin Laschet said. The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, was recently put forward by Merkel's Union bloc as its candidate to succeed her as chancellor in a federal election Sept. 26.

After a sluggish start, Germany — like other European Union countries — has seen vaccination rates rise sharply in recent weeks.

Official figures show that some 23.4% of the population had received at least one dose of vaccine by Sunday. About 7.2% of Germany's 83 million inhabitants have so far received both shots.

Other issues being discussed at the meeting include whether and when to end the practice of prioritizing vaccinations for particularly vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

People are on their way to their vaccination at the vaccination center in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Monday, April 26, 2021. Germany's COVID-19 vaccination program will be discussed at a meeting with Germany's state Governors and Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner