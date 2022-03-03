Germany charges Gambian over 'death squad' killings

The suspect was arrested in March 2021 and has been detained since.

Human rights groups welcomed the indictment, noting that it is the third prosecution in connection with crimes conducted by the former president's regime in recent years.

"The long arm of the law is catching up to Yahya Jammeh and his accomplices around the world," said Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists. "Jammeh's henchmen have been arrested in Germany, Switzerland and the United States, and the Gambian truth commission has called for the prosecution of his accomplices in The Gambia, and of Jammeh himself, now in Equatorial Guinea."