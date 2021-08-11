Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in Potsdam based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as Davis S.

Prosecutors said he is suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November. Before his arrest, he worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians, the prosecutors' statement said.