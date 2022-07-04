Germany: 101-year-old appeals conviction in Nazi guard case

The man, whom local media have identified as Josef S., was convicted last Tuesday of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder and sentenced to five years in prison.

He had denied working as an SS guard at the Sachsenhausen camp and aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners. But the Neuruppin state court concluded that he did in fact work at the camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.