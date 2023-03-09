German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl's death

At the trial in Munich, prosecutors accused the woman of standing by as her then husband chained the young Yazidi girl in a courtyard and left her to die of thirst. The court found that she did nothing to help the girl, although doing so would have been “possible and reasonable."

She was taken into custody while trying to renew her identity papers at the German Embassy in Ankara in 2016, and deported to Germany.

Her former husband, an Iraqi citizen who was identified only as Taha Al-J., was convicted by a Frankfurt court in November 2021 of crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm resulting in death. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The girl’s mother, who survived captivity, testified at both trials.